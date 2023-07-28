Lizzo is now “Lizzolas,” goes from ‘Star Wars’ nerd to ‘Lord of the Rings’ nerd

Dave Simpson/WireImage

In April 2023, Lizzo got to cement her status as a Star Wars nerd by appearing in an episode of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Now, the Grammy winner is proving that she’s also a Lord of the Rings nerd.

The singer is on tour in New Zealand and while there took the opportunity to visit Hobbiton — the still-standing Lord of the Rings movie set that stood in for The Shire, home of The Hobbits in J.R.R. Tolkien‘s fantasy novels.

But she didn’t just visit: She showed up in full regalia, dressed as a long-haired, blonde elf, complete with pointy ears. “House hunting,” she captioned the post.

She also posted a video of herself standing in the doorway of one of the homes, playing part of Howard Shore‘s famous Lord of the Rings theme on a recorder. “Lizzolas in her natural habitat,” she captioned the post, in reference to the Lord of the Rings character Legolas, a long-haired, blond, pointy-eared elf.

Katy Perry, whose fiancé, Orlando Bloom, actually played Legolas in the Lord of the Rings movies, tagged him in the comments and wrote, “comin fer yer jerb.”

Sam Smith, who also visited Hobbiton when they went to New Zealand, commented, “I AM SCREAMING.”

And one fan, in a reference to a famous Lord of the Rings tagline, commented, “One Lizzo to Rule Them All.”

