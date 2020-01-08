Lizzo lends a helping hand to people affected by Australia’s bushfires

If you didn’t know it, Australia is legitimately on fire. And these bushfires have killed at least 25 that we know of in the process.
Many celebrities have jumped on social media and other platforms hoping to use their influence to help raise money and awareness for the crisis. But now, our hometown rap star Lizzo, who happens to be on tour in Australia, has decided to not only raise awareness but to truly lend a helping hand.
Lizzo was seen volunteering at Foodbank in Melbourne, Victoria, packing food hampers in the warehouse for people displaced by the bushfires. And not only did she spend some time actually volunteering, the rapper also set up buckets during her performance at the Sydney Opera House encouraging audience members to donate.
We love that @lizzobeeating is out there representing Minnesota and truly helping those in need during the Australian bushfire crisis! Bravo, Lizzo! 😍 You can help too by using the link in @foodbankaus’s bio to donate! #regram via @foodbankaus ・・・ Beautiful @lizzobeeating stopped by our @foodbankvictoria warehouse today to thank our hardworking team and vollies who have been working tirelessly for the past 6 days. What a ⭐️ she even packed hampers for fire-affected regions. Thank you for the support 🙌🏼💜👊🏻
Watch a (VERY) quick clip below:
She's done her hair toss and checked her nails, proving she's #GoodAsHell volunteering at @FoodbankVic to support Australia's #BushFireCrisis. @lizzo #9News pic.twitter.com/NlgbKmZoO2
— Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) January 8, 2020