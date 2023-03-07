Lizzo questions motive behind revamped revival of Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images

After a four-year hiatus, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has been rebooted and is returning to the runway — this time featuring models of different body types and ethnicities. But Lizzo is concerned that the new changes being instituted are disingenuous.

The singer retweeted the teaser promoting the show’s revival and commented, “This is a win for inclusivity for inclusivity’s sake.” Lizzo also questioned how long the fashion show will feature diverse models.

“But if brands start doing this only because they’ve received backlash then what happens when the ‘trends’ change again?” Lizzo continued. She added, “Do the CEOs of these companies value true inclusivity? Or do they just value money?”

The fashion show was canceled in 2019 following criticism the brand was excluding certain body types and backgrounds.

Victoria’s Secret responded to the critique in a statement to Page Six, which says the company is working “to put our customer at the center of all we do and reinforce our commitment to championing women’s voices and their unique perspectives.”

“As we’ve previously shared, our new brand projection and mission will continue to be our guiding principle. This will lead us into new spaces like reclaiming one of our best marketing and entertainment properties to date and turning it on its head to reflect who we are today. We’re excited to share more later this year,” the statement concluded.

Lizzo has not yet responded to the statement.

