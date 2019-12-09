Lizzo releases a “new” music video for her hit song, ‘Good As Hell’

If you’ve never heard of Lizzo, clearly you’re living under a rock of some sort! Lizzo skyrocketed to fame after years of hard work that fell on deaf ears. Some where in the last couple years, her chords struck the right people and now she’s a seemingly “overnight” sensation and a Minnesota hero!

Back in 2016, she released a hit song “Good As Hell” with a music video but that now that her fame has grown tremendously, the artist decided it might be time to do a refresh on an old hit.

Watch her new music video below:



BONUS: Watch the “original” video below.

