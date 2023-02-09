Lizzo releases “Special” remix featuring SZA

Warner Music Group

Lizzo gave her fans a treat on Thursday: a new remix of her song “Special” that features SZA.

This reveal comes days after “About Damn Time” took home the Grammy for Record of the Year. Without warning, Lizzo took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a brief video announcement. “‘Special’ featuring SZA drops tomorrow,” she said with a slight smile.

Of course, fan reaction was intense, with one writing, “You just going to say that casually?” Another also called out Lizzo’s calm demeanor in their comment, “you’re saying it like it’s not a big deal.”

The rapper maintained the same energy when releasing the song, simply telling fans, “It’s out!”

The remix features SZA handling the opening verses before harmonizing with Lizzo through the chorus.

Lizzo previously performed the song with SZA during her November performance at the Kia Forum, which was recorded for the HBO Max show Lizzo: Live in Concert. The singer had shared a clip of their performance when the film premiered and said of SZA, “My actual sister. I could cry thinking about you right now. Nothing could make special more special than you.”

SZA raved about their friendship when talking to ﻿Rolling Stone﻿’s ﻿Music Now﻿ podcast, saying, “We just have so much fun together. And I feel like she gets me. She’s another person who has hella music tastes and doesn’t fit in anybody’s box of anything.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.