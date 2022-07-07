Lizzo reveals track list for new album, ‘Special’

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Lizzo is giving fans an early peek into her new album, Special.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the singer and rapper shared a video reel of herself twerking in a bikini on a lounge chair before grabbing the vinyl for her upcoming fourth studio album and revealing the track list.

“SHES A 10 BUT YOU CANT GET HER UNTIL JULY 15TH,” she captioned the post.

Lizzo’s forthcoming album boasts 12 songs including previously released tracks “Grrrls” and “About Damn Time.”

Here’s the complete track list:

“The Sign”

“About Damn Time”

“Grrrls”

“2 Be Loved”

“I Love You B****”

“Special”

“Break Up Twice”

“Everybody’s Gay”

“Naked”

“Birthday Girl”

“If You Love Me”

“Coldplay”

