Lizzo shares unedited nude photo to promote body positivity and challenge beauty standards

Atlantic Records

Lizzo is embracing her body — curves, cellulite, rolls, stretch marks and all — in a tastefully nude photo she shared Tuesday in order to help promote confidence and challenge current beauty standards.

The “Truth Hurts” singer, who is a major body positivity proponent, explained why she uploaded such a personal photo on Instagram, which comes a week after she criticized the body positivity movement of being co-opted by “All Bodies.”

The photo depicts Lizzo, sitting fully nude in a fluffy gray chair as she sips a hot drink, which, hilariously, is in a white mug that’s shaped like a derrière.

In addition, the rapper, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, wore minimal makeup for her glamor shot.

Starting off her cheeky caption by welcoming her 10.2 million followers to “Taurus season,” the Grammy winner declared, “To celebrate I wanna give y’all this unedited selfie.. now normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin but baby I wanted show u how I do it au natural.”

Lizzo, 32, also revealed she has teamed up with Dove to help promote body acceptance and laid out her overarching goal with her new partner.

She said she hopes to use her elevated platform with Dove to help “reverse the negative effects of social media and changing the conversation about beauty standards” as part of their “#DoveSelfEsteemProject.”

Lizzo invited her fans to follow her lead and partake in the challenge by closing out with a triumphant, “Let’s get real y’all.”

This isn’t the first time the singer showed off her body, as she famously posed nude for her third studio album Cuz I Love You, which won the 2020 Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album and was nominated for Album of the Year.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.