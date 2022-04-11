Lizzo shows off her buns in a tease for her new single, “About Damn Time”

ABC

Lizzo’s cheeks are out…again, this time to help promote her upcoming single, “About Damn Time.”

The “Good as Hell” singer shared a snippet of the new song on Instagram on Sunday, where she’s seen sporting an all-black cut-out look in the video, that as a surprise factor revealed her entire backside.

“SONG OF THE SUMMER DROPPING 4/14! ITS ABOUT DAMN TIME” Lizzo wrote in her caption, alerting fans of the song’s pre-save link in her bio.

In the 12-second clip, Lizzo is first seen in the back seat of a black SUV as she rolls the window down slowly. She then exits the vehicle and heads toward a jet that seems to be waiting for her, and up the plane steps. The camera, which first caught Lizzo walking from the front, moves to her backside, showcasing the large cut-outs that reveal her full bottom. She pauses, giving a second for viewers to take in the scene, then proceeds up the stairs.

“Love her energy!” a fan wrote on Instagram with a bunch of heart and crown emojis. “She’s amazing I feel good every time I see her no matter what mood I’m in,” said another.

Lizzo shared the same cheeky video on her Instagram Story with the note, “Heard y’all was lookin’ for the song of the summer.”

