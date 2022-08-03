Lizzo tears up watching young Black girl dance to “About Damn Time”

ABC

Lizzo was moved to tears after watching a young Black girl excitedly dance along to her new song “About Damn Time.”

The Grammy winner took to TikTok to share a snippet of the adorable clip before explaining through tears why the video meant so much to her.

“I’m like still processing that,” she said while wiping her face. “You never think like when you’re making music like you have an effect on people or you have an impact on people’s lives.”

Lizzo went on, “It’s like this is literally why I do it. I’m so grateful that people take my music and do good things with it. It makes them move, it makes them dance, it makes them happy, makes them feel confident in themselves.”

The “Truth Hurts” rapper said that seeing how her music inspires people is what is truly important to her. She added she doesn’t care about “the numbers” or how successful a song of hers may be and said it all comes down to her fans.

Reflecting back on watching the young girl enjoy herself to “About Damn Time,” Lizzo sweetly declared, “That video is my Grammy right there. That is my award. And I am so grateful.”

Lizzo wrote in a precursor video, “im crying cus this is EXACTLY why i do what I do… Keep that confidence and beauty— no one can stop you!”

The video was first posted by a woman named Danielle﻿, who regularly posts videos of her daughter, ﻿Aria, dancing. She said of Lizzo’s latest banger, “We watched this video 20x on Sunday while cleaning and this is Aria singing along.”

Fans are hoping little Aria gets to meet her idol one day, with some also calling for a dance collaboration.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.