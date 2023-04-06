Lizzo thrilled about her ‘Mandalorian’ cameo: “This is The Way”

Lucasfilm LTD

Lizzo isn’t just a Grammy-winning superstar: She’s also a serious Star Wars nerd, which is why she’s taken to Instagram to rave about how happy she is to be guest-starring in this week’s episode of The Mandalorian on Disney+.

In the episode, which is streaming now, Lizzo and Jack Black play The Duchess and Captain Bombardier, the leaders of the planet Plazir-15.

“When I was a young girl my dad introduced me to Star Wars like a rite of passage,” Lizzo writes. “The trilogy’s [sic] are his favorite movies and quickly became mine. When [Mandalorian creator/writer/producer] Jon Favreau called me and offered the role of The Dutchess [sic] I cried all day wishing my dad was still with us cus he’d be so proud.”

She continues, “Star Wars was a dream I never thought was possible— but thanks to Jon, [director] Bryce [Dallas Howard], and everyone in the galaxy I am now part of the ever-expanding saga of the stars. I am in honorable company and forever grateful.”

She signed off with the slogans of both the Mandalorians and the Jedi: “This is The Way…. and May the Force be with you.”

Lizzo illustrated her post with a number of photos from the set, including an adorable one of her waving along with Grogu, aka Baby Yoda. As previously reported, Lizzo dressed up as Grogu for Halloween 2021.

