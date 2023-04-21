Lizzo to be featured in ‘People”s Most Beautiful issue; watch her do her own glam

ABC

People magazine’s annual Most Beautiful People issue will be out next week, but the mag has given us a sneak preview of who made the list … and Lizzo‘s on it.

The mag writes of the “About Damn Time” star, “Beautiful inside and out, Lizzo, 34, has continued to keep fans feeling ‘Special’ with her meaningful music — all while entertaining them to no end on Instagram and TikTok.”

Case in point, Lizzo posted a TikTok in which she explains that she’s given her makeup artist the day off, so she’s doing a “Get Ready with Me” video to show off her glam skills.

After slapping on the color corrector, contour, lip mask and tinted moisturizer — crediting the latter for the secret to her “natural”-looking makeup — she added concealer, powder and mascara, as well as Selena Gomez‘s Rare Beauty blush.

After doing her lips, she shows off the full look — and it’s pretty impressive, even without eye shadow, which she says she doesn’t use.

But Lizzo reveals she’s most proud of the one feature she doesn’t have to do much with: her eyebrows.

“Oh my God, my brows are … beautiful and I don’t even do nothing to them. I’m really grateful. Thank you God and my parents,” she jokes.