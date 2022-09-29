LL Cool J, MC Hammer, Weird Al Yankovic and others pay tribute to Coolio

Paul Bergen/Redferns

Following the news of “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper Coolio‘s death on Wednesday, tributes poured in for the multi-hyphenate entertainer, from LL Cool J, MC Hammer, and more.

Among them was Weird Al Yankovic, whose “Amish Paradise” — a spoof of Coolio’s Billboard #1 hit — sparked a feud between the two. They later made up. Yankovic tweeted a photo of the two hugging with the caption, “RIP Coolio.”

Others also paid their respects:

MC. Hammer: “One of the nicest dudes I’ve known.”

The Roots drummer Questlove: “Peaceful Journey Brother.”

LL Cool J: “Rest in power my brother, @Coolio Love & Respect.”

Blondie‘s Debbie Harry: “Rest in power Coolio.”

Chuck D: “Also born on Aug 1st …Coolio was a ⁦@hiphopgods MC from LowProfile on up. We did a parody film Burn Hollywood Burn 1997 where I threw in acting because we sought the score & soundtrack. We were called the Brothers ⁦@Coolio had plenty funny real stories #RestInBeats.”

Ice Cube: “This is sad news. I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace.”

Martin Lawrence: “My deepest condolences and prayers go out to the family of @Coolio.”

Vince Staples: “RIP Coolio.”

Matthew A. Cherry: “Rest In Peace Coolio. See you when you get there.”

Juicy J: “Rip Coolio the legend.”

Denzel Curry: “Rest in Gangsta’s Paradise Coolio.”

Flavor Flav: “Coolio was the West Coast Flavor Flav,,, He loved telling everyone that. We was supposed to perform together this Tuesday. #RIP my friend.”

