Local Minneapolis Artist Set to Appear on Season 3 of ‘Sex Education’ on Netflix

Minneapolis based Sudanese-American recording artist, songwriter and now actor Dua Saleh is set to appear in season 3 of the Netflix hit show Sex Education. While Saleh is not the only new face on the show (Jason Isaacs and Jemima Kirke are also new), they are the only new recurring character. Saleh will portray Cal, a nonbinary student at Moordale school who instantly clashes with the new headmistress and her vision for the school.

As a non-binary person themselves, identifying with they/them pronouns, the potential for Dua to really live out this character is huge. Check out their latest Instagram update from the UK where filming is taking place. ⤵️

Regardless of whether or not you are a fan of the show, watching Minnesota based artists thrive is always something that inspires us!🙌