Long Live Montero!: Lil Nas X unveils his first-ever tour

Lil Nas X teased fans on Monday that he had an announcement that will do more than excite them — and he wasn’t trolling. The “Industry Baby” proudly announced his first-ever tour that’ll take him across the globe this fall.

“i’m having my very first tour. and all of u better come or i will cry on instagram live,” he said on Twitter, which included an over-the-top trailer of what’s to come.

Dubbed the Long Live Montero Tour, the Grammy winner will traverse North America and Europe beginning September 6 with a stop at Detroit’s The Fillmore. From there, Lil Nas X will visit Chicago, Nashville, Los Angeles and many other cities before wrapping his North American trek in San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on October 23.

The rapper will take a short respite to recharge his batteries before jumping over the pond to resume his tour in Europe, with the first show slated in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on November 8. He’ll hit up the continent’s major cities through November 17, with a final stop set in Barcelona, Spain.

You won’t have to wait long to grab your tickets, because they go on sale this Friday starting at 10 a.m. local time on the tour’s official website. There is also a pre-sale event that’ll allow you early access to tickets a few days before. Starting Wednesday, Cash App Cash Card holders can register for an exclusive presale “using the first nine numbers of their Cash Card on Ticketmaster and completing the purchase using their Cash Card.”

Lil Nas X’s upcoming world tour is in support of his debut album, ﻿Montero﻿, which produced three RIAA-certified Platinum singles: “That’s What I Want,” “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby.”

