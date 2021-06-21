Lorde announces ‘Solar Power’ album is coming Aug. 20; tour kicking off April 3

Burak Cingi/Redferns

Here comes the sun, Lorde fans.

The star has announced that her much-anticipated album, Solar Power, will arrive August 20, and she’ll be kicking off a world tour in 2022. The North American leg begins April 3 in Nashville and wraps up in Santa Barbara, CA on May 7. Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 25 at 10 a.m. local time. For full tour dates, visit Lorde.co.nz.

Solar Power will arrive in a brand-new discless format that’s an alternative to a CD. Called “Music Box,” the format features extra visual content, handwritten notes, photos and a download card. The card will include the album, two bonus tracks and access to what are described as “special surprises.”

“I decided early on in the process of making this album that I also wanted to create an environmentally kind, forward-thinking alternative to the CD,” says Lorde in a statement. “I wanted this Music Box product to be similar in size, shape and price to a CD, to live alongside it in a retail environment, but be something which stands apart and that’s committed to the evolving nature of a modern album.”

Of the album itself, Lorde says that it’s “a celebration of the natural world,” and “an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors.”

“In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers,” she adds. “I’ve learned to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”

Here’s the track listing for Solar Power:

“The Path”

“Solar Power”

“California”

“Stoned in the Nail Salon”

“Fallen Fruit”

“Secrets from a Girl (Who’s Seen It All)”

“The Man with an Axe”

“Dominoes”

“Big Star”

“Leader of a New Regime”

“Mood Ring”

“Oceanic Feeling”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.