Lorde premieres video for “The Path,” reflects on “at times painful” year since ‘Solar Power’ announcement

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Lorde has premiered the video for “The Path,” the opening track off her new album, Solar Power.

In a newsletter to fans, the “Royals” artist describes the clip as a “prequel” to the visual for the Solar Power title track.

“You see my character joining her friends and family on the island where they’ve chosen to start life anew, arriving in her trademark suit and quickly being transformed by nature’s strange magic,” Lorde shares.

You can watch the video for “The Path” streaming now on YouTube.

Also in the newsletter, Lorde reflects on the year since she first announced Solar Power in June 2021.

“I can honestly say it has been the year with the highest highs and lowest lows I think I’ve ever experienced,” Lorde says. Upon Solar Power‘s initial release, it did not meet the commercial and critical highs Lorde had previously achieved.

“It took people awhile to get the album — I still get emails every day from people who are just coming around to it now! — and that response was really confounding and at times painful to sit with at first,” she continues. “I learnt a ton about myself and how I’m perceived by making and releasing this album, and I feel significantly more connected and alive in my art practice and life than pretty much ever before.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.