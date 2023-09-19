Louis Tomlinson documentary coming to Paramount+ next month

Courtesy Paramount+

A feature-length documentary on Louis Tomlinson is arriving on Paramount+ next month.

LOUIS TOMLINSON: ALL OF THOSE VOICES will premiere October 4 in the U.S. and October 5 in the rest of the world. It features unseen footage from Louis’ years in One Direction as well as a behind-the-scenes look at his 2022 world tour and home videos.

The film promises “an intimate and unvarnished view” of the singer’s life and career as he “grapples with the pressures of fame and the weight of his own voice,” according to a press release.

In the trailer, Louis talks about he felt that there was no path for him to continue in music once One Direction went on hiatus. Now, he says, “I finally feel worthy of where I am and what I’m doing.”

“This film means everything to me, and I’m looking forward to having it out there in the world!” Louis says in a statement.

Louis’ 2022 tour supported his most recent album, last year’s Faith In the Future.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.