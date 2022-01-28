Love Taylor Swift and Wordle? Now you can enjoy them both at the same time

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Chances are your social media feed has been taken up by friends posting their newest Wordle puzzles — or you may be guilty of doing that yourself. Thanks to The Holy Swift podcast, there is now a word puzzle game made exclusively for Taylor Swift fans.

The podcast creators unveiled “Taylordle” on Friday, which is the newest iteration of the viral game that challenges players to guess a five-letter word in six tries or less. “Calling all Swifties who Wordle. Introducing… TAYLORDLE. All of the words are part of the Swiftie universe!,” the tweet advertised. The podcast even challenged Taylor herself to jump on board to see if she can “get today’s word.”

So, if you enjoy mind games and all things Taylor Swift, head on over to Taylordle.com to see if you can crack today’s clue.

The Holy Swift is a weekly podcast where hosts Jessica Zaleski, Krista Doyle and Kelly Doyle take a deep dive into one of Taylor’s songs and discuss everything about it “in meticulous detail. But not, like, in a creepy way,” per their website.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.