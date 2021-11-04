Lynne Spears requests that Britney’s team pay the $663,000 she amassed in legal fees

The day after Britney Spears put her mom on blast earlier this week in a since-deleted Instagram post, in which she alleged the conservatorship was her “idea,” Lynne Spears reportedly requested that Britney’s team pay her legal fees…to the tune of $663,000.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Britney’s mother racked up $663,202.54 in attorney fees during the ongoing conservatorship battle and requested her daughter’s team settle the bill.

Lynne’s legal fees began stacking up in 2019, when she hired the law firm Jones Swanson Huddell & Garrison LLC with the intent of learning “what they could do to get involved to help Britney free herself from what she saw was a very controlling existence,” reports ET. The primary goal was to see if they could assist Britney “achieve independence from her conservator father Jamie Spears.”

In the paperwork, Lynne claims her daughter “enthusiastically agreed” to her mother’s help in hopes their combined efforts would “free her from the nightmare she was enduring.”

Lynne said she obtained her own legal counsel “in order to fill the gap and help pursue the basic rights to which Britney was entitled but was being denied.” She also requested that Jamie be ousted from the conservatorship in 2019 and claims she was “instrumental” in removing TriStar Sports and Entertainment as co-conservator of her daughter’s estate.

Neither Britney, nor her legal team, has publicly responded to Lynne’s request to settle her fees. But, the day before ET reports Lynne made the request, Britney tore into her mother in a since-deleted Instagram post, claiming “she secretly ruined my life.”

