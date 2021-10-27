Macklemore’s daughter wishes his new song featured Taylor Swift or Adele

Getty Images/Getty Images for All In WA

Macklemore’s daughter thinks his music could use a little more Taylor Swift and Adele.

In a funny video posted to the rapper’s Instagram page, his six-year-old daughter Sloane listens to his new single “New Year” and gives her brutally honest critique.

“Not your best but I still love ya,” she says, before giving a series of suggestions for who he should have collaborated with on the track. She asks her dad, “Do you know Camila Cabello?” “Did you ask Taylor Swift to get on this song?” “Adele wasn’t feeling this?”

“Adele and Taylor Swift would be great…” she adds. But perhaps to save her dad a bruised ego, she does end on a positive note, saying, “I think it’s really great.”

“I [used] to think I was my own worst critic…Then I had kids,” Macklemore captions the clip.

“New Year” comes out on Friday.

