Following yesterday’s news about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, it seems Madame Tussauds decided to get in on the conversation. The famous wax exhibit has recently removed both Harry and Meghan from the Royal Family collection, leaving a blatant hole for people to see.

We’re not sure where the two figures are being held at the moment, but we applaud Tussauds for taking such quick and timely action following the announcement.

See the new setup below: