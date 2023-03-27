Madonna adds Nashville tour stop, with proceeds going to trans rights organizations

Courtesy Live Nation

Madonna is taking a stand against anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in Tennessee and other states.

The Queen of Pop has announced an additional concert on her upcoming Celebration Tour: She’ll perform in Nashville on December 22. A portion of the proceeds from the show will go to trans rights organizations. Tennessee recently passed a bill restricting drag performances in public spaces or “in the presence of children.”

Addressing the more than 100 anti-LGBTQ+ bills that are currently before state legislatures nationwide, Madonna says in a statement, “The oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane; it’s creating an unsafe environment; it makes America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color.”

She adds, “These so-called laws to protect our children are unfounded and pathetic.” She tells fans that she’ll “see you from the stage in Nashville where we will celebrate the beauty that is the queer community.”

In addition to the Nashville show, Madonna has added seven new tour dates: in Philadelphia, Sacramento, Palm Springs, Washington, D.C., Phoenix, San Francisco and Las Vegas. All those new dates will take place between December 2023 and January 2024.

Tickets — except for the Philly show — go on sale March 31 at 10 a.m. local time via madonna.com. Madonna’s fan club members have a presale on Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time. A presale for Citi cardholders begins Tuesday at 12 p.m. local time.

