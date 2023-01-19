Madonna adds second and third shows in major cities for The Celebration Tour

Courtesy Live Nation

The first general on-sale date for tickets to Madonna‘s The Celebration Tour isn’t until Friday, but the tour has already added a bunch of shows for the usual reason: “overwhelming demand.”

The global tour, which will feature Madonna playing four decades’ worth of hits, now boasts 13 new dates, including second shows in Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Las Vegas, plus a third show in New York.

Tickets for those new dates will go on sale Friday, January 20, at 10 a.m. local time, alongside the shows that have already been announced in those cities. As previously reported, tickets go on sale for the remaining cities on January 27 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit Madonna.com for all the details.

The Celebration Tour kicks off Saturday, July 15, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. It’s set to wrap up Friday, December 1, in Amsterdam.

This will be Madonna’s first tour since her Madame X trek, which saw her doing multiple dates in theaters in select cities. It ended in early March 2020, after being cut short by the pandemic. The Celebration Tour will see the Queen of Pop performing in arenas.

