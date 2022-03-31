Madonna drops brand-new “Frozen” remix with 070 Shake

Courtesy Warner Records

Madonna is capitalizing on the “Frozen” craze and has dropped an all-new remix, featuring R&B singer 070 Shake. This song reboot features new lyrics laid against a hypnotic beat.

The new lyrics come from Shake, who recites, “Don’t pull my heart/ Don’t text me back, don’t call me back/ It’s something in the water, yeah,” over the song’s familiar refrain.

To further treat fans, the two teamed for a new music video. It starts with Madonna pulling up to a dark, abandoned warehouse to meet 070 Shake. The two enjoy moments around the mysterious grounds in the rain before jumping into the souped-up car to make their getaway.

Madonna said of her new collaborator, “070 Shake is indescribably mysterious and alluring. There are very few women in the trap music world that aren’t pandering to men. Her lyrics are deep and unique — there is no one like her. I’m excited for the world to discover her!”

This marks the second time Madonna has breathed new life into her 1998 hit. Another remix dropped earlier this month, featuring Nigerian superstar Fireboy DML.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.