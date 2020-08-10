Madonna is a free agent after exiting Interscope, announces she's written a screenplay

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp

Madonna is on the loose after cutting ties with Interscope, her home of nearly a decade.

Billboard reports that the “Ray of Light” singer originally signed with Interscope in 2011 and released three albums under the label — 2012’s MDNA, 2015’s Rebel Heart and her most recent work Madame X. All three albums topped the Billboard 200.

As for where Madonna’s musical career will head next, speculation from insiders believe she could be moving back to her old label Warner Music Group, which housed her from 1983 — when she released her eponymous debut album — to 2008. Her last album made with WMG was the 2008 effort Hard Candy.

Following her split with Warner, Madonna announced she accepted a 10-year $120 million deal with Interscope.

A request for comment has been sent out to Warner Music, but so far the company has not issued a statement.

While it is unknown where Madonna will end up as she, nor her team, have spoken about the report, the 61-year-old did allude to new beginnings in a mysterious Instagram post on Friday where she hearkened back to her beginning years.

Madonna uploaded a photo is of her younger self along with the disclaimer about her humble beginnings, “No YouTube, No Vine, No The Voice, No American Idol, No Disney. Just $35 dollars and a dream.” The singer included in the caption, “No IG, Twitter or Tik Tok either!”



Madonna assured fans that, even without mentioning leaving her label, she is keeping herself busy. The Evita star announced on Friday that she is writing a movie script.

“When you’re stuck in a house with multiple injuries what do you do,” she captioned the video of her recent brainstorming session, “Write a Screenplay with Diablo Cody about [music.]”

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.