Madonna once asked Benedict Cumberbatch if he was using his “real” name

Benedict Cumberbatch shared a very unique memory he has of Madonna, which involves her asking a pretty personal question.
Appearing recently on The Graham Norton Show, the Oscar nominee was asked if he ever auditioned for the “Like a Prayer” hitmaker. “Oh, god, yes I did,” Benedict revealed with a laugh, though he didn’t reveal for what project. “She just sort of came in breezily, very late and had a clipboard in her hand.”
Mimicking a gesture of her holding up the clipboard to her face, the Power of the Dog Oscar nominee continued, “[She] said, ‘Yeah. Benedict Cumberbatch… is that really your name?’ And I went, ‘Yes it is, Madonna.'”
As the rest of the guests laughed, Benedict deadpanned, “I didn’t get the part.”
Madonna’s birth name is Madonna Louise Ciccone, while Cumberbatch’s full name is Benedict Timothy Carlton Cumberbatch.
