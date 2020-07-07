Madonna posts topless selfie that shows off her crutch

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

Madonna is feeling better after surgery, it seems. Never the one to shy away from showing off her body, the artist treated fans to a topless photo on Monday.

The “Ray of Light” singer struck a pose in her spacious bathroom to show off her fit figure… and the crutch she now uses to walk.

“Everyone has a Crutch,” the 61-year-old playfully captioned the mirror selfie, which shows her just wearing black panties and a black hat — with some jewelry, as well.

Madonna has been upfront about the series of injuries she suffered on tour, such as twisting her knees and tearing her cartilage, which forced her to require the assistance of a cane whenever she walked.

The seven time Grammy winner revealed in mid-May that she would be undergoing “regenerative treatment for my missing cartilage” to help put her back on the road to recovery.

With the surgery out of the way, it appears she’s using a crutch to help her get around while she heals.

The “Hung Up” singer cancelled nearly 20 concerts during her Madame X tour, with all but four being due to injury.

Madonna previously likened herself to a “broken doll held together with tape and glue” upon cancelling a highly anticipated pit stop in Paris in early March.

By Megan Stone

