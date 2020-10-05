Madonna refuses to work with Scorpios — no matter who they are!

It seems that if you want to work with Madonna, the stars have to align or you’re out of luck.

In a recent interview with YouTubers Mcfly and Carlito, superstar French DJ and producer David Guetta, dished about an interaction with the 62-year-old pop icon, and revealed that they never worked together because of his astrological sign.

During a “true-or-false” segment of the interview, David explained, “I did a remix for Madonna a long time ago — [‘Revolver’ in 2009] — and I won a Grammy for the remix. She calls me afterwards…she tells me that she loves this remix and she suggests that I produce her next album.”

“I arrive for lunch. We talk about everything, the music, what she wants to do with the album. Super nice. It’s just her and me. Very relaxed, very cool. We have lunch. It’s happening, very good and you wonder when we start working together,” he continued.

“She asks me for my astrological sign. I answer her Scorpio. Suddenly, she makes a face and she says to me, ‘I’m sorry, we’re not going to be able to work together. It was a pleasure to know you. Goodbye,'” Guetta recalled.

Even though Guetta didn’t land a deal with Madonna, he’s still worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Bebe Rexha, The Black Eyed Peas, Sia, and more.

By Danielle Long

