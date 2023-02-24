Madonna reportedly splits with boyfriend, is “throwing herself into” her upcoming tour

Courtesy Live Nation

Madonna has reportedly broken up with her boyfriend and is now dedicating herself to her upcoming Celebration tour, with an eye toward “reminding everyone what a star she is,” reports Page Six.

Madonna started dating 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell soon after breaking up with her boyfriend of three years, Ahlamalik Williams, last year. But a source tells Page Six, “It was only a very casual thing [with Darnell] so she’s not broken-hearted … She had a lot of fun with Andrew but it was never love or anything like that.”

However, the source also claims that Madonna is having “a bit of a crisis of confidence” and the breakup “doesn’t help.” According to the source, Madonna felt that when she appeared at the Grammy Awards earlier this month, “no one cared that she was in the room, and it used to be so different for her.”

As a result, the source claims, she now feels “out of favor” — but she’s determined to show everyone that you can’t keep the Queen of Pop down via her nearly sold-out Celebration tour, kicking off later this year.

“She’s throwing herself into the tour and is determined that not only will it be brilliant, but it will also thrust her back into the limelight,” the source dished, adding, “She wants to remind everyone what a star she is.”

