Madonna reportedly “waging war” on behalf of Britney Spears

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Although Britney Spears was released from her controversial 13-year conservatorship, Madonna is still on the war path. A source close to the singer claims Madge wants to make everyone who wronged Britney pay for what they did.

The source told Page Six, “Madonna has always had a soft spot for Britney and couldn’t sit idly by when she felt that there were clear injustices going on.”

The “Hung Up” singer has kept “in touch with Britney” during her legal battle and now “is waging war” against those who controlled the singer’s finances and life decisions for over a decade.

“She is hellbent on righting the wrongs that Britney had to endure. She has offered to help in any way that she can and is not afraid to speak up or intervene if needed,” the insider claims.

Neither Britney nor Madonna have commented on the report.

Last week, Judge Brenda J. Penny terminated Britney’s conservatorship “in its entirety, effective immediately.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.