Madonna says Broadway musical about Michael Jackson brought her to tears

Count Madonna as a big fan of Broadway’s jukebox musical MJ: The Musical. She says she loved it so much, she cried.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the queen of pop described heading to New York City’s Neil Simon Theatre to see the performance, where she later met the cast and crew. She called the cast and band “amazing” but reserved the highest of praise for star Myles Frost, who plays the “Thriller” singer.

Sharing a photo of her hugging Frost, Madonna gushed, “Thank You for your extraordinary performance as Michael Jackson. You made me cry.”

It should be noted Frost won the 2022 Tony for Best Actor — beating out industry heavy hitters Hugh Jackman and Rob McClure.

As for Madonna, she was a close friend of Michael’s. The two made waves when they attended the 1991 Academy Awards together, with the “Vogue” singer picking up an Oscar that night. She had won Best Original Song for Dick Tracy’s “Sooner or Later.”

Michael died of a drug overdose in 2009.

