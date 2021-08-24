Madonna wishes twins Stella and Estere a happy birthday: “2 Beautiful Souls”

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Madonna took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate her twin daughters, who turned nine years old.

The singer posted a slideshow of photos of Stella and Estere throughout the years and captioned it, “Happy Birthday Stella and Estere!!!! 2 Beautiful Souls……….who bring nothing but Joy to everyone they meet. So Grateful to have you both in my life.”

Madonna adopted the two girls from Malawi in 2017. She’s also mom to 24-year-old Lourdes, 21-year-old Rocco, 15-year-old David Banda and 15-year-old Mercy.

Just last week, Madonna shared photos from her own birthday bash. She celebrated her 63rd birthday with all six of her children and boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams.

