Madonna’s ‘Madame X’ concert film coming to Paramount+ in October

Michael Campanella/Getty Images

If you follow Madonna on social media, you know that she’s been working hard for months on a concert film documenting her Madame X tour, which ran from September of 2019 to March of 2020. But now, we finally know when we’ll be able to see it.

Madonna announced on Instagram that the movie will debut in October on the new Paramount+ streaming platform. The announcement features a video of Madonna lip-syncing to the song “Killers Who Are Partying,” which appears on her 2019 Madame X album.

Madonna’s Madame X trek was unlike any of her previous tours: Instead of her usual stadium show, she created a much more intimate performance for theaters, and played multiple nights in major cities in the United States, England, France and Portugal.

The show was praised by critics, though fans were upset by the fact that Madonna often took the stage up to two hours after the announced showtime, and also asked fans not to record or photograph the performance.

Several shows on the Madame X tour were canceled due to a recurring knee injury, and the entire trek was subsequently cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

