Make explaining COVID-19 fun for kids?!

It’s been almost two months since we’ve hauled up in our homes to social distance for the greater good, and even though you may have already explained things to your kiddos … two months is a LONG time! Kids get restless and kids get bored. Trying to keep explaining this might be difficult.

BUT … here’s a free activity for your little ones to do and it can help explain COVID-19 at the same time! St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has created a coloring book for kids. The book explains COVID-19, how children can stay healthy, AND it encourages them to talk to their parents or trusted adults if they’re worried.

The new coloring book also explains how hard medical professionals are working to keep communities safe and healthy. The great news is this coloring book is available right now and is COMPLETELY FREE! You can click here and download it now!