Mall of America is prepared to reopen on June 1st but there will be some big changes!

We could all use a little retail therapy IRL! Sure, online shopping is great and you still get a little bit of that retail high … but it’s not quite the same. There’s a different feeling when you’re able to browse casually and breathe in all somewhat stagnant and perfume filled air!
Today, Mall of America posted new guidelines for when they reopen their doors on June 1st. Yes, we’ll finally be able to walk those hallowed halls again, but there will be a few distinct changes.
Check out their social media post below:
We are set to reopen our doors on June 1, as a select number of our retailers will begin reopening with limited hours. We want you to feel safe + comfortable when you return. Swipe through to see our updated health + safety guidelines + visit the link in our bio for more info.