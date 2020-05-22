Mall of America is prepared to reopen on June 1st but there will be some big changes!

Shoppers, visitors and employees leave the Mall of America Tuesday, March 17, 2020 as the mall in Bloomington, Minn. moments before it closed temporarily through at least March 31 in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

We could all use a little retail therapy IRL! Sure, online shopping is great and you still get a little bit of that retail high … but it’s not quite the same. There’s a different feeling when you’re able to browse casually and breathe in all somewhat stagnant and perfume filled air!

Today, Mall of America posted new guidelines for when they reopen their doors on June 1st. Yes, we’ll finally be able to walk those hallowed halls again, but there will be a few distinct changes.

Check out their social media post below: