Man arrested after making bomb threat at Doja Cat concert

How far would you go to see a free Doja Cat concert? One fan’s scheme to get into a free show by the singer over the weekend in Indianapolis, IN ended up with his arrest.

The Indianapolis Star reports that just before 5pm on Saturday, concertgoers lined up for first-come, first-served entry into Monument Circle, where the show — part of AT&T’s Playoff Playlist Live concert series — was being held. But when one fan attempted to jump the line by claiming he had a bomb, he was taken into custody.

“A fan wanted to advance in line so he exercised very poor judgment and told those around him in line he had a bomb in his backpack,” Deputy Chief Joshua Barker told the paper. “Someone did the right thing and alerted IMPD. The backpack was clean.”

In a Twitter message, police later revealed that the man had “unrelated outstanding warrants and was promptly arrested for those.”

The show, which also included AJR, was part of the festivities surrounding the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday.

