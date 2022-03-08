Mandy Moore announces new album, unveils upcoming summer tour

Credit: Jenna Jones

Before Mandy Moore captured our hearts on the hit NBC drama This Is Us, she was a major pop star. This summer, the actress will be returning to her musical roots.

Mandy announced Tuesday that she not only has a brand-new single, “In Real Life,” out now, but she’s also following up with an all-new album and will be heading out on her first tour in over a decade. The album, titled In Real Life, will be released on May 13 and is available now for pre-order.

“So much of this record came from future-tripping on the next chapter of my life and what it might look like: what parenthood would feel like, how it would change everything, and all the excitement and trepidation that comes with that,” Mandy said of her new single. “At the same time it was about celebrating and acknowledging where we were at the moment and really trying to be completely present in the everyday — which is maybe the hardest part of the human condition.”

Mandy said that theme is present in her upcoming studio effort, explaining, “Even though this album is very specific to me and my experience — there’s songs about my baby, my husband, my father, my friends — I hope everyone’s able to see their own lives in it. I hope they’re able to come along on the journey with me, and put themselves in the driver’s seat.”

Mandy’s upcoming tour kicks off June 10 in Atlanta, Georgia. She’ll visit 26 locations in all. Tickets are on sale now on her official website.

