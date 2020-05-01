Mandy Moore took us on a trip down memory lane during her interview with Jimmy Kimmel

When Mandy Moore first planned on releasing a new album, a global COVID-19 pandemic certainly wasn’t in the back of her mind. But instead of being sad, she’s taking the time to find out memorabilia from various points in her career!

During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Moore decided to show off some of her findings, which included; a ’90s photo with the Backstreet Boys and an unauthorized Mandy Moore book.

During the conversation, like many musicians, Moore took a moment to encourage people to donate to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which is helping touring musicians and crews who are struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic.

