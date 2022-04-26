Måneskin adds LA date to Loud Kids North American tour

ABC

Måneskin‘s Loud Kids tour continues to get even louder.

The Italian rockers have added a Los Angeles date to their North American run, taking place November 7 at the Hollywood Palladium. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 29, at 10 a.m. PT, with a pre-sale happening Wednesday, April 27, at 10 a.m. PT.

The Loud Kids tour, which was announced last month, kicks off Halloween night in Seattle, and marks Måneskin’s first full-length U.S. tour. Multiple shows on the outing have already sold out, leading to venue upgrades and additional shows in select cities.

Meanwhile, Måneskin just played Coachella’s second weekend after making their debut at the famed festival earlier this month. Their sets included a cover of the Britney Spears song “Womanizer.”