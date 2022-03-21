Måneskin announces debut North American tour

ABC

U.S. Måneskin fans: your “Beggin'” days are over.

The Italian rockers have announced their first ever full-length North American headlining trek as part of their Loud Kids world tour. The cross-country trek launches Halloween night in Seattle, and concludes December 16 in Las Vegas.

Måneskin previously made their U.S. concert debut last fall with intimate shows in New York City and Los Angeles.

“We’re so thrilled to be able to finally tell you that our Loud Kids tour just got sooooo much louder, worldwide — and will now see our very first headline tour in North America,” Måneskin says.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 25, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

The North American leg, which also includes two shows in Canada, will be followed by Måneskin’s rescheduled European tour, kicking off in February 2023. The trip no longer includes shows in Russia, which Måneskin has canceled due to the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

