Måneskin announces debut US concerts in NYC & LA

Credit: Francis Delacroix

Måneskin is coming to America.

The viral Italian rock outfit will play their first-ever U.S. concerts on October 27 at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom, and November 1 at the Roxy in Los Angeles.

Tickets to on sale Thursday, October 21, at 10 a.m. local time.

If you miss out on tickets, you can still catch Måneskin perform on NBC’s The Tonight Show on October 26.

Måneskin broke through this year with their hit singles “Beggin'” and “I Wanna Be Your Slave.” “Beggin'” is currently the number-one song on Billboard‘s Alternative Airplay chart.

The group’s latest single, “MAMMAMIA,” dropped earlier this month.

