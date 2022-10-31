Måneskin announces new album, ‘Rush!’

Arista/Sony Italy

Måneskin will kick off 2023 with a new album.

The upcoming record is titled Rush! and will be released January 20. Preorders will begin this Thursday, November 3.

Rush! will be the first album from Måneskin after they broke out in 2021 with their win at the Eurovision Song Context and their viral cover of The Four Seasons‘ “Beggin.'” The Italian rockers released their most recent record, Teatro d’ira: Vol. I, in 2021, as well, which features the single “I Wanna Be Your Slave.”

Since then, Måneskin has released a number of one-off singles, including “MAMMAMIA,” “Supermodel” and “The Loneliest.”

The new album news comes as Måneskin is set to launch the band’s first U.S. headlining tour Monday night in Seattle.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.