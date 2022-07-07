Måneskin premieres TikTok-exclusive alternate video for “Supermodel”

ABC

Måneskin has released a new version of the band’s “Supermodel” video, premiering exclusively via TikTok.

The clip is an alternate version of the single’s original video, with bassist Victoria De Angelis playing the role of the titular “Supermodel” who steals a mysterious red bag as her bandmates chase after her. While the bag glowed Pulp Fiction-style in the first video, when De Angelis finally opens it, she seems disappointed by what, if anything, is inside and promptly throws it away.

“Supermodel” first premiered in May, and its video now has over 9 million views on YouTube.

Måneskin will launch their first North American headlining tour in October. Before that, they’ll perform at this year’s Lollapalooza, taking the stage at the Chicago festival on July 31.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.