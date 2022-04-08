Måneskin teases new song in support of Ukraine

ABC

Måneskin is teasing a new song while expressing support for Ukraine as it continues to fight Russia’s invasion.

In an Instagram post, the Italian rockers share a minute-long clip of the track, which seems to take on a darker tone than past Måneskin tunes like “Beggin'” and “MAMMAMIA.”

“How are you sleeping at night/how do you close both your eyes/living with all of those lives/on your hands?” frontman Damiano David asks in the lyrics.

The clip is accompanied by a caption expressing support for Global Citizen’s Stand Up for Ukraine campaign, which calls on “governments, institutions, corporations, and individuals to donate to humanitarian efforts for Ukraine and refugees from conflicts worldwide, such as Yemen, South Sudan, and Afghanistan.”

“Refugees in Ukraine and around the world need urgent humanitarian aid,” Måneskin writes. “We’re using our voice to demand action, and you can, too.”

For more info on how you can help, visit ForUkraine.com.

