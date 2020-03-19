March 19: Smarter Than Staci – Famous Speeches

Each day Staci takes on a KS95 listener to see who’s smarter. Hutch asks 5 questions – if Staci gets more correct, they take caller 9 for the daily prize. If the Smarter Than Staci contestant gets more correct, he/she wins the daily prize. Think you’re smarter than Staci?
