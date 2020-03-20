March 20: Smarter Than Staci -TV Show Theme Songs

March 20: Smarter Than Staci -TV Show Theme Songs

Posted by: Bangs March 20, 2020 12 Views

Each day Staci takes on a KS95 listener to see who’s smarter. Hutch asks 5 questions – if Staci gets more correct, they take caller 9 for the daily prize. If the Smarter Than Staci contestant gets more correct, he/she wins the daily prize. Think you’re smarter than Staci?

About Bangs

Bangs
Listen weekdays 2-7pm on 94.5 KS95!
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only