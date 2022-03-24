March Madness is back, all right! The Backstreet Boys place their bets on who’ll make the Final Four

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Wondering who’s in the Backstreet Boys NCAA Basketball Tournament’s Final Four final bracket? Head over to Caesars Sportbook to see which teams BSB wants to go all the way.

Nick Carter, who dubbed his final four bracket the “Will Never Break Your Heart,” thinks Texas Tech, North Carolina, Miami and Arizona will tip off at the main event. As for AJ McLean, his “Bracket They Want It That Way” predicts Duke, UCLA, Michigan and Miami.

Kevin Richardson bets Gonzaga, UCLA, Villanova and Kansas as part of his “All They Have to Give” bracket, while “Bracket It Won’t Play Games with Your Heart” from Howie Dorough predicts a Duke, North Carolina, Michigan and Miami Final Four.

Brian Littrell is going “Larger Than Life” with his predictions and has Duke, St Peter’s, Michigan and Miami on his bet slip.

We’ll see whose bracket reigns supreme as the NCAA Tournament enters the Sweet 16 rush of games today and determines the lucky players making it to the Elite Eight this Saturday. The Final Four tips off next Saturday, April 2.

The “Everybody” singers are gearing up to kick off their DNA World Tour 2022 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace starting April 8 with shows running until April 16.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.