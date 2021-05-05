Mariah Carey celebrates being fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

After belting out one of her signature high notes upon receiving her first COVID-19 shot, Mariah Carey revealed Tuesday that she went in for shot number two.

The singer, who is not a fan of needles, started out the video on a humorous note — where she was allowed to pick out a colorful bandaid of her choice. For those curious, she settled on hot pink.

The 51-year-old singer, who is seated in the same room where she received her first dose, then confessed she was still “still a little nervous” about rolling up her sleeve for a second time.

To help ease her nerves, she bantered with a member of the staff and asked if he was going to jab her with a “retractable needle” this time around, but learned she was going to get the same one just like everyone else.

Mariah also had some choice words for those who claimed she lied about getting the vaccine in the first place. Pointing up to the fluorescents on the ceiling, the Grammy winner scoffed, “Would I ever go into this lighting for no reason?! No!”

The vaccination went off without a hitch, with Mariah remarking, “And we’re done!” She also noted that, this time around, she didn’t even break out into her whistle register when getting the jab. However, the Glitter star still belted out a high note to mark her success.

Mariah was also dressed to impress for her second appointment, wearing oversized sunglasses, a black and gold shirt depicting Medusa’s head, form fitting black pants, heeled sandals, a butterfly ring and a robust number of silver bangles.

According to the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker, 32 percent of the U.S. population — or just under one in three people — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

