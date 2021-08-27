Mariah Carey certifies herself as the Queen of Christmas with “Diamond Glitter” holiday figurine

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MC

Mariah Carey takes the holidays very seriously and, with 120 days to go before the big day, she has further solidified her reputation as the Queen of Christmas by rolling out with an official holiday figurine.

The “Fantasy” singer teamed with toymaker Funko to roll out an Amazon exclusive “Diamond Glitter” figurine, which marries the outfits she wore for her iconic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” music video and the sparkly getup she wore for her Apple TV+ Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.

The fabulous figure shows Carey in a sparkling Santa jumpsuit, complete with silver snow boots, black Santa belt, and a shimmering fuzzy neckline and cuffs. Instead of a Santa hat, Carey’s hair is stylishly coiffed and dramatically swept over her left eye.

The four-inch statue is available for preorder now and ships December 10. It retails for $13.99.

This item may have been inspired by last year’s incident in which an unauthorized ornament that supposedly looked like the five-time Grammy winner was sold. After a fan showed off their new decoration on Twitter, Mariah hilariously replied, “This is… Not approved” and gently added, “But it’s the thought that counts” in parenthesis.

