Mariah Carey declares she’s finally “fixed” last year’s infamous knockoff Christmas ornament

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Mariah Carey has finally given a much-needed makeover to the weird-looking Christmas ornament that famously annoyed her last year.

The ornament — which was supposed to look like Mariah but most certainly did not — hit Mariah’s radar after a fan showed off the sketchy new decoration on Twitter. The singer hilariously replied, “This is… Not approved” and gently added, “But it’s the thought that counts.”

Now, fans can finally hang an authorized Mariah Christmas ornament on their Christmas tree. Sharing a side-by-side comparison of the knockoff versus the real deal, the “Fantasy” singer declared on Twitter, “Fixed it!”

The new Mariah-approved ornament, which depicts cartoon Mariah dressed in a sexy Santa outfit, retails for $19.99 and is available at Target, along with the singer’s entire line of Christmas goodies, such as wrapping paper, Christmas stockings and more. The items are also available on Mariah’s official online store.

